GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A free minority men’s health symposium was held at the Greenfield Terrace Park Friday evening.

In addition to vendors that provided information, resources, and demonstrations regarding men’s health and wellness, the event also had a panel of guest speakers. The speakers ranged from local mental health advocates to religious leaders and retired medical physicians.

The panel discussed past barriers. present concerns and future implications of minority men’s health. The panel discussion was followed by a ten-minute question and answer session.

“So, we really want to put a focus on racial disparities and health disparities especially for men, so we know in general with men, they are less likely to go to the hospital, they are less likely to utilize resources, especially for mental health, but a lot of it is based in stigma and fear,” said event organizer Whitney Tarver.

Tarver said she was inspired to hold an event like this because she has men in her own life who could better prioritize their health.

“These are all things that can be if not prevented then monitored carefully, but it has to be done with appropriate measures, fitness, access to affordable healthcare and overall wellbeing,” Tarver said.

Like Tarver, Warren Moore helped organize the event. He is also a mental health therapist and licensed clinical social worker.

“So mental health is very important to me, along with our physical health as well because we struggle with things like diabetes and sexual health and cardiovascular health, so this is an opportunity to talk about those things and really be open and transparent about them,” said Moore.

Officials with the National Pan-Hellenic Council said they hope to host more events like this in the future.