The frustration of getting a diagnosis – Multiple Chronic Diseases

(DOUG JESSOP’S UTAH SUCCESS STORIES – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Nikki Davis told me, “I honestly felt like a hypochondriac. At times. Most of the time. 90 percent of the time. I felt like a hypochondriac., like it was all in my head. That I was causing all of this.”

Imagine being sick but not be able to find out what was wrong. Nikki Davis knows the feeling.

She described her symptoms; “Migraine, brain fog, I could not lose weight no matter what I had done. I was extremely tired. I had high anxiety all of the time.”

Niki was finally diagnosed with an Autoimmune Disease. According to RAND.org ,42% of all Americans are now living with multiple chronic conditions.

Doctor Josh Redd from RedRiver Health and Wellness explains; “For example, if you have Hashimoto’s, which is the number one cause of low thyroid, that’s where the immune system attacks the thyroid. You have rheumatoid arthritis; your body is turning on you own body’s tissue and attacking the joints. Or you could have the immune system attacking the intestinal track or the brain. A lot of our autoimmune patients, they don’t just have one autoimmune condition. They have multiple autoimmune conditions and they don’t even know it.”

According to Dr. Redd, precise testing and analysis are making a difference. “This isn’t based off of guesswork. It is not based off of theories. We literally know. We can do the proper blood tests. The proper medical tests to identify exactly what these patients’ triggers are. That could be blood sugar imbalances, cortisol defects, hormonal imbalances, intestinal issues, neurological problems, the list goes on.”

What causes these attacks? Dr. Redd told me; “There are environmental and lifestyle things that will cause an autoimmune patient to flare up. These patients are eating things that are like rat poison for them and they don’t have an idea.”

How’s Nikki doing? She put it this way; “I lost almost 50 pounds just of inflammation, of years of not taking care of my body. Built up of all of these stress that I had had for so many years.”

With another Utah Success Story, I’m Doug Jessop, ABC4 News.

To see more positive business profiles or nominate a company for me to profile on “Utah Success Stories” watch every Sunday in the ABC4 News at 10 p.m. or online at www.ABC4.com/Success

I believe that everyone has a story. Stories have power. They help us understand each other. If you like in-depth interviews with people from all walks of life, I invite you to watch my series, Jessop’s Journal, at www.ABC4.com/Journal and share these stories with your friends and neighbors. Your feedback is always welcome at DJessop@abc4.com

Consider this your personal invitation to follow me on social media at www.Facebook.com/dougjessopnews, www.Instagram.com/dougjessopnews , www.Twitter.com/dougjessopnews and www.Linkedin.com/in/dougjessop

This story contains sponsored content.