The Latest: Russia’s minister of culture tests positive

People pass by wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as ride along a street in Beijing, Wednesday, May 6, 2020. China on Wednesday reported just two new cases of the coronavirus and no deaths. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— Russia’s minister of culture tests positive, 3rd cabinet member.

— Struggles in India, Brazil, US show virus fight far from won.

— China UN ambassador supports WHO project to help vulnerable countries.

— National state of mourning in Spain for coronavirus deaths.

___

MOSCOW — Russia’s minister of culture has tested positive for the coronavirus, the third Russian Cabinet member infected.

Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova has mild symptoms and is undergoing treatment at home, according to her office. The ministry says Lyubimova attends video calls with other officials.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Construction minister Vladimir Yakushev were reported to have the virus last week.

It wasn’t clear if Russian President Vladimir Putin had met with any of the infect officials. Since early in the outbreak, the Russian leader has limited meetings and switched to daily video calls with officials.

___

GENEVA — An ambassador to China says the government is not “allergic” to welcoming World Health Organization envoys to examine the origins of the coronavirus in Wuhan at some point.

Chen Xu was asked about WHO assertions that the U.N. agency won’t send envoys to visit Wuhan until it receives an invitation from Beijing.

“First things first: The top priority for the time being is to focus on the fight against the pandemic,” Chen said. “We need the right focus and allocation of our resources.”

He added: “So it’s not we are allergic to any kind of investigations, inquiries or evaluations as long as it will be beneficial to the international efforts.”

___

MILAN — Hundreds of Milan bar and restaurant owners placed an empty chair from their establishments in front of the Arco della Pace triumphal arch in a protest demanding fiscal measures to help during the lockdown.

Restaurants and bars will open for sit-down clients on June 1, and organizers say as many as 2,000 of the 7,000 establishments in the city may not make it that long. They are asking to have taxes lowered so they can survive the lack of revenue since restrictions were put in place Feb. 24. They’re also expecting a 70% revenue drop after opening due to spacing requirements.

Andrea Linguanti, the owner of four restaurants in the trendy Navigli neighborhood, says he’s received little aid from the government and hasn’t heard back after applying for bank loans.

None of his 48 employees has received short-term unemployment promised by the government.

___

GENEVA — China’s ambassador to U.N. hopes the United States will have “second thoughts” about a Trump administration halt to funding for the World Health Organization.

Chen Xu also announced China’s support for a WHO initiative led by European countries and philanthropic groups like the Gates Foundation to expedite vaccines and COVID-19 treatment to developing countries.

The United States has not aligned with the “Access to COVID-19 Tools” (ACT) Accelerator that aims to help vulnerable countries gain equitable access to vaccines, diagnostics and treatment.

Chen Xu says the United States was “duty-bound” to keep up its WHO funding and offered support for WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

___

LONDON — Prime Minister Boris Johnson “bitterly” regrets the coronavirus epidemic raging in Britain’s nursing homes.

The U.K.’s confirmed death toll stands at 29,427, the highest in Europe. While the number of deaths in hospitals is falling, deaths in nursing homes have not shown the same decline.

Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons it was too early to make international comparisons of death tolls but conceded that “there will be a time to look at what decisions we took and whether we could have taken different decisions.”

Facing Parliament for the first time since recovering from COVID-19, Johnson confirmed he’ll announce a road map out of the country’s lockdown on Sunday, with some measures taking effect the next day. But he cautioned that any easing of restrictions would be gradual in order to avoid a second spike in coronavirus cases.

___

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbia’s parliament is expected to vote to end an overnight curfew, an almost complete lockdown for people older than 65 and military patrols in towns and borders.

Serbia’s Prime Minister Ana Brnabic told the assembly lifting of the emergency measures is made possible after the rate of infections substantially decreased. Serbia has recorded more than 9,600 COVID-19 cases and 200 deaths.

Experts have warned a quick lifting of the nearly two-month lockdown measures and easing of other restrictions could trigger a second wave of infections.

Some European Union officials and Serbia’s opposition and rights groups have criticized President Aleksandar Vucic for sidelining parliament when introducing the state of emergency and allegedly assumed full power during the pandemic.

His opponents have banged pots and pans from their balconies each night in Belgrade and other cities. His supporters, mostly organized soccer fan groups, have staged rooftop counter-protests by lighting flares and chanting slogans against opposition leaders.

___

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — Mosques in Bosnia opened their doors amid a gradual rollback of a coronavirus shutdown that began nearly two months ago.

Bosnia’s official Islamic Community, which governs all Muslim religious affairs, allowed the return to the mosques for five daily prayers after livestreaming of weekly prayers and sermons.

Muslim worshippers, along with the rest of the population, must adhere to social-distancing measures and wear protective face masks in public.

Most small businesses, including hairdressers and beauty salons, in Bosnia reopened this week. However, schools, universities and large public venues in the country remain closed.

More than 36,500 have been tested for the coronavirus. There’s been 2,000 confirmed cases and 86 deaths.

___

MADRID — Spanish Prime Minster Pedro Sánchez says that his government will declare a national state of mourning for the more than 25,800 deaths the European nation has suffered from the coronavirus pandemic.

Sánchez is appearing before Spain’s Parliament on Wednesday to ask for a fourth two-week extension of the state of emergency that has allowed his government to apply a strict lockdown that has reined in a savage COVID-19 outbreak. It appears he will have the support despite losing the backing of the main opposition party.

Spanish health authorities reported 244 new deaths over the previous 24 hours on Wednesday, taking the toll of virus fatalities to 25,857.

The figures, which are in line with the overall slowdown of the outbreak in Spain, don’t include thousands more who have died in nursing homes before they could be tested.

Spain also reports that its total number of confirmed infections surpassed 253,000.

Sánchez said that he would specify when the national mourning will be held as the country emerges from a lockdown that has reduced the infection rate to under 1%. Some small shops slowly started to reopen this week.

“We have won a partial victory against the virus thanks to the sacrifice of all,” Sánchez said. “But raising the state of alarm now would be a complete error.”

___

BANGKOK — A foundation in northern Thailand wants to help elephants who have lost their jobs at parks due to tourists disappearing on account of the coronavirus.

So the Save Elephant Foundation has established a project to have the animals return to their homes in natural habitats where they won’t be so dependent on handouts.

Animal protection organizations warn that their situation is desperate, with 1,000 to 2,000 elephants at venues all over the country at risk of starving.

The animals’ owners have been left with insufficient income to afford the beasts’ daily diet of as much as 300 kilograms (660 lbs) of grass and vegetables.

___

ROME — Pope Francis is calling for migrant farm workers to be treated with dignity, issuing an appeal as Italy weighs whether to legalize undocumented agricultural workers amid a shortage of seasonal farm labor due to the coronavirus emergency.

Francis said he had been struck by the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on migrant farm workers, who even before the pandemic lived hand-to-mouth with day jobs that paid 25 euro ($27). While migrants are not testing positive in great numbers, they have seen their precarious, off-the-books work dry up because of Italy’s lockdown.

Francis said Wednesday at the end of his general audience that migrant workers in Italy are “very harshly exploited.”

He said: “It is true that the current crisis affects everyone, but people’s dignity must always be respected. … May the crisis give us the opportunity to make the dignity of the person and of work the center of our concern.”

Farm lobby groups and some Italian ministers have warned that spring and summer harvests are at risk because Italy’s usual seasonal workers, many of whom live in Eastern Europe, are stuck at home because of virus travel restrictions.

Italy’s agriculture minister, from the center-left Italy of Values party, has proposed legalizing them, backed by the interior minister and minister for the south who also wants to legalize Italy’s army of foreign domestic workers who care for the elderly at home. But the majority 5-Star Movement is divided on the issue.

___

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The Indonesian government was expected to allow all commercial transportation operations for the public on Thursday.

This public transportation service had previously been closed in the areas who implemented the large-scale social restrictions and areas that are classified as the ‘red zone’ areas following the prohibition of returning home to celebrate the end of Ramadan.

“The plan of the operation will start on May 7. But it is restricted to people who want to return to their hometown,” Indonesian Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said on Wednesday.

According to Sumadi, there are several criteria for the passengers who are allowed to use transportation services, including people with essential business needs and the officers that are working on security and defense services.

The National Task Force for the Acceleration of COVID-19 Mitigation emphasized that passengers should follow health protocols, such as providing the health document from the clinics or hospitals, using a mask, applying physical distancing and showing the trip schedule with the departing and returning tickets.

The government reported over 12,000 virus cases with almost 900 deaths as of Wednesday. It says more than 2,300 people have recovered.

___

JOHANNESBURG — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has shot up 42% in the week ending Tuesday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The number of cases is expected to surpass 50,000 later Wednesday, and the number of deaths could top 2,000. All but one of Africa’s 54 countries, tiny Lesotho, has reported virus cases.

The World Health Organization has warned that Africa could become the next epicenter of the pandemic. Severe shortages of testing kits mean the number of actual cases across the continent is unknown.

In Somalia, aid groups are warning that the number of virus cases is far higher than the 835 reported. The country has one of the world’s weakest health systems. Twelve African nations now have more than 1,000 confirmed cases.

___

BRUSSELS — The European Union predicted Wednesday “a recession of historic proportions this year” due to the impact of the coronavirus with a drop in output of more than 7%, as it released its first official forecast of the damage the pandemic is inflicting on the bloc’s economy.

The 27-nation EU economy is predicted to contract by 7.5% this year, before growing by about 6% in 2021. The group of 19 nations using the euro as their currency will see a record decline of 7.75% this year, and grow by 6.25% in 2021, the European Commission said in its Spring economic forecast.

More than 1.1 million people have contracted the virus across Europe and over 137,000 have died, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control. Unclear outbreak data, low testing rates and the strain on health care systems mean the true scale of the pandemic is much greater.

How quickly things can change. On Feb. 13, the commission had predicted “a path of steady, moderate growth” this year and next of 1.2%. At that time, uncertainty over U.S. trade policy and a Brexit trade deal plus tensions in Latin America and the Middle East were the main threats.

The coronavirus outbreak in China was noted at the time as “a new downside risk” but the commission’s assumption less than three months ago was “that the outbreak peaks in the first quarter, with relatively limited global spillovers.”

___

MOSCOW — Russia has reported more than 10,500 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the national total over 165,000, including about 1,500 deaths.

The country’s health officials have been reporting more than 10,000 new cases for the fourth day in a row. The caseload is likely to be much higher as not everyone is being tested, and many people infected with the virus don’t show any symptoms.

Russia has been in lockdown since late March, with the vast majority of regions requiring residents to stay at home and suspending operation of most businesses. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin extended the lockdown till May 11.

___

PARIS — France’s government is warning the French that they shouldn’t expect to travel far for their vacations this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, a deputy minister at the French Foreign Ministry, said Wednesday that the external borders of Europe’s visa-free Schengen area, incorporating 26 nations, will remain closed “for several weeks, for several months.”

He said that for summer vacationers, “a trip of several thousand kilometers (miles) is, for sure, excluded.”

The comments are the latest warning from the French government that vacationers need to scale back their expectations this summer. The government is advising people to vacation in France instead, in part to help the tourism sector battered by the pandemic.

___

STOCKHOLM — Swedish media say that the Scandinavian country’s tax authorities have, under the current laws, ordered medical staff to pay taxes for the free lunches they have been getting. Or donors to report their gifts to the taxman.

The southern Sweden daily Sydsvenskan says three restaurants in Lund, one of the region’s largest cities, have offered free lunches.

“It feels saddening,” Asa Loven, co-owner of the Stamstallet eatery in Lund, told the daily.

In Sweden, if an employer receives lunches for the employees, it should be reported as a taxable benefit, the Swedish Tax Agency told Sydsvenska.

In Goteborg, Sweden’s second largest city, a restaurant donated food to healthcare professionals directly to health staff. However, the state agency said the giving part should report it, as it is taxable, the local newspaper Goteborgs-Posten wrote.

Yngve Gripple, a spokesman at the Swedish Tax Agency, told Goteborgs-Posten that the legislature needed to be changed if free lunches should not be taxed.

___

PRAGUE — A comprehensive study in the Czech Republic to determine the undetected infections with the coronavirus in the population has revealed a low number of COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister Adam Vojtech said a total of 26,549 people were tested across the country, including the capital, with 107 previously undetected positive tests.

The study was conducted in different parts of the Czech Republic where the epidemic was at different stages on people aged 18-89. In the capital of Prague and the second largest city of Brno, children also were included.

The samples of the population included volunteers as well selected groups, such as those suffering from chronic diseases.

A significant number of people infected with the coronavirus suffer no or only mild symptoms, but there is concern that they might unwittingly spread the virus to others.

Some 7,900 people have been tested positive in the Czech Republic, according to Health Ministry figures released on Wednesday, 258 have died.

___

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Long-haul carrier Qatar Airways says it will lay off staff as the coronavirus pandemic largely has grounded the global aviation industry.

The Doha-based carrier in a statement on Wednesday offered no figures for the number of employees who will be fired.

Qatar Airways is one of the three major airlines in the Persian Gulf region created to capitalize on East-West travel. It began flying in 1994 and has a fleet of over 200 aircraft that it flies out of Doha’s recently built Hamad International Airport.

However, an emailed memo from the airline’s CEO that leaked online said the layoffs number would be “substantial” and include members of its cabin crew.

___

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting Wednesday with the governors of the country’s 16 states to discuss further loosening restrictions imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

With the number of new cases in Germany averaging around 1,000 in recent days, pressure to relax the rules further has grown. Business leaders in particular have warned that the economy could suffer long-term damage from the lockdown, which has been light compared to some other European countries.

German media reported Wednesday that a draft plan would give states significant room to reopen all schools, hotels and restaurants, but require them to clamp down swiftly on any big outbreaks.

The dpa news agency and weekly Der Spiegel reported that authorities would need to reimpose restrictions on any county that reports 50 new cases for every 100,000 inhabitants within the past week.

___

