The need for blood is still there, even during a national emergency

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) With recent recommendations to cancel events and to social distance, blood drives across America have seen cancellations.

That means there’s a lack of donations.

Here in the ENC, The Blood Connection is working to make sure you stay safe while giving blood. They are taking precautions like sanitizing donation areas before and after use, using their mobile units, and encouraging people to schedule ahead of time.

“We do ask people if they don’t feel well please don’t come out and donate. We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can as far as making sure our staff feels well making sure our facilities stay clean and that our mobile units stay clean as well,” said Brian Lewis, ENC Donor Resources Manager, The Blood Connection

There is always a need for blood and hospitals are still performing blood transfusions even during this national emergency. A pint of blood can save up to three lives. Even with the threat of COVID-19, it’s still safe to give.

“We work closely with the CDC and the FDA. The CDC and FDA say that the Coronavirus has never been transmitted through blood transfusions at all. So donations are still very safe,” said Lewis

The Blood Connection is a community blood center and serves North and South Carolina.