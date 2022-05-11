GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Since 1949, May has been dedicated to mental health awareness. The past two years have shed a different light on the importance of mental health.

“There is no health without mental health,” said Glenn Simpson, system administrator for behavioral health service line at ECU Health. “Some people have had COVID itself, and then some of the studies suggest that one of the after effects is mental illness.”

Simpson said one in five American adults struggle with mental health issues.

“It’s not related to a race, a gender or a socio-economic status,” he said. “Somebody who may appear to have it all together, may not.”

Which is why Simpson said it’s important to check on yourself.

“Are we able to have joyful times? Do we get sad when it’s appropriate to get sad? If I have always been a really good sleeper, but now I can’t get to sleep tonight. Or if I watch what I eat, but now I eat a whole bag of chips for a snack. Those are signs,” Simpson said.

He said it’s also important to check on those around you.

“We need to check in with each other,” Simpson said. “Not just ‘how you are doing?’ ‘I’m fine.’ But ‘how are you doing?’ Asking those questions and being sensitive to where people might be.”

Despite all this, there’s good news.

“It is very treatable and for many it is very recoverable,” he added. “If your mental health is not where it needs to be, or someone is suggesting it’s not, it’s okay to reach out for help.”

Simpson said if you feel a little off, it’s best to start with your primary care doctor. He also suggested use the national suicide hotline number for these situations, 1-800-273-TALK.

ECU Health has several mental health services from counseling to psychiatric inpatient care. On May 17, they’ll be hosting a ‘Mental Health Matters’ panel. Click here for more information.