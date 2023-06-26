GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Experts have said that people should be watching out for ticks and similar critters in the summer months.

Ticks are typically worse in warmer weather. Dr. Ryan Gallaher with ECU Health said that only one bite could cause issues.

“There are a number of diseases you can get from ticks. even in North Carolina. You can get Lyme disease, even though that’s not the most common,” said Gallaher, who is the medical director of Infectious Disease. “The more common we see here are Rocky Mountain spotted fever. there’s a new one called Southern Tick, associated with rash illness.

“These can all be prevented by being careful, wearing insect repellant, and long sleeve clothes.”

Some signs to look out for are ticks attached to skin, rashes or flu-like symptoms. Gallaher added to watch out for ticks in wooded or tall weed areas.