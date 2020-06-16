Turquoise Takeover event aims to spread awareness about lung cancer

The American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE initiative is trying to spread awareness about lung cancer and lung disease.

This week, the organization is hosting its annual Turquoise Takeover event. It’s a week-long, virtual effort to spread awareness about lung cancer, which is the top cancer killer of American men and women.

These risks are even greater with the COVID-19 pandemic since the virus affects the respiratory system.

According to the Association, this year more than 8,000 people in North Carolina will be diagnosed with lung cancer. Unfortunately, about 5,000 will die from it. Nationally, about 15.4 percent of cases receive no treatment. In North Carolina, that number is just over 13 percent.

Audrey Sylvia is the assistant vice president of the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE initiative. She says over the past decade, there have been major advancements in research and treatment.

“In our 2019 State of Lung Cancer Report we launched back in November has shown us that there’s been a real improvement in that survival rate,” said Sylvia. “So we’ve had some real great strides and we really want to send that message of hope. But there’s still a ton to be done.”

Improvements are also able to be made due to better treatment and earlier detection.

“I think that the two key things that will continue to drive progress and really help us defect this really terrible disease are going to be in finding new and better methods of treatment and continue to drive that early detection through lung cancer screening,” said Sylvia.

Click here to learn how you can take part in the Turquoise Takeover and show your support for Lung Cancer Awareness.

This year’s virtual Turquoise Takeover Celebration wraps up on Saturday, June 20.