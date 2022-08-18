KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first two cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Duplin County.

Duplin County Health Director Tracey Simmons-Kornegay said people in the area should not be concerned unless in close physical contact with someone infected or begin to see early symptoms like fever, headache, muscle aches and exhaustion followed by a rash.

As of right now, the Duplin County Health Department does not offer monkeypox vaccines.

“We can get it if we have somebody who is in need of it,” Simmons-Kornegay said. “But we have not yet. Most of our folks would get it in Wilmington or Greenville.”

She also said it is still a low risk to catch but people should lay low and stay isolated until all skin lesions have healed, if you become infected.