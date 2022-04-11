KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – April marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month. UNC Lenoir is helping sexual assault victims collect evidence with a medical examination.

Currently, the hospital only has one sexual assault nurse examiner, known as a SANE nurse. Hospital officials say it’s hard to retain these nurses.

“Unfortunately a lot of people I send for the SANE training, they don’t make it through because it is hard,” said Christina Price, the SANE nurse at UNC Lenoir. “Some of the girls have had traumatic experiences in the past and the funding. It’s expensive for training.”

Now the state is helping nurses like Price. Attorney General Josh Stein announced in early April that 50 North Carolina nurses will be funded for this special training.

“The sexual assault nurse examiners are so critical both from a law enforcement standpoint, to get the evidence and just compassion for the victim,” Stein said.

One of these nurses is already in training to help in Kinston. For rural hospitals, having SANE nurses is even more important.

“I know some hospitals who don’t have a SANE nurse period,” Price said. “Having an established SANE program in this area for our community is amazing.”

Price said they help more than 30 people every year by doing a sexual assault kit. She is hoping with an extra nurse, they’ll be able to do more.

“It’s going to bring more resources for our community, for our hospital, and is going to stand out in our community that we are a safe place,” said Price.

Price has already seen the benefit of being a SANE nurse.

“I recently have gotten a subpoena for a court case, and it was the evidence I collected that is going to trial and helping this individual out,” she said. “If it wasn’t for the evidence I collected, it wouldn’t have a case, it wouldn’t be going to trial.”

Price said it’ll take a few months for their new SANE nurse to complete the training and be hands-on with patients. Anyone in need of a kit can go to the UNC Lenoir emergency department. Adults must be seen in five days, and pediatrics in three days after any sexual assault incidents.