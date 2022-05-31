KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Getting some fresh air and helping your mental health. It’s good for many reasons.

Cassie Thornton, the Wellness Coordinator at Minges Wellness Center at UNC Lenoir Hospital in Kinston, says walking is good for the mind and body. The hope is the organization’s first Mental Health Awareness Walk will be a great community outlet, especially with so much going on in the world.

“People are dealing with depression, anxiety, stress, and one of the best ways to reduce stress, anxiety and depression is to exercise and do physical activity,” Thornton said. “So we have this right here, it’s in the community and we want you to take advantage of it.”

For one Kinston resident, Fredrick Hall, he said he feels so much better mentally after participating and says this will be a new daily health habit.

“This morning I told myself to get on up and get out here and walk today since I got work tomorrow,” Hall said. I got my walk in today, so I can feel a whole lot better tomorrow, you know, cause I take vitamins also.”

He also encourages everyone to get out of the house and move around.

“Get up, you got to push yourself,” Hall added. “You know when you want to do something, it’s according to your faith. Just do it, get up and walk. Do it.”

Thornton said there will be a Summer Solstice event on June 21 at UNC Lenoir. That’s when they will have community yoga outdoors on the lawn.