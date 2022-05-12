GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Vidant Medical Center is now ECU Health Medical Center.

The new sign at the hospital makes it official.

The sign starts the multi-million dollar name change that hospital officials say will benefit the public as a way to serve and seek the mission to improve health care in the region.

“Not having the confusion of what is Vidant, what is Brody, what is ECU and all of our other partners but, rather we are all ECU Health, and this is one of the locations in which we have great resources.”