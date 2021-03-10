Vaccine guilt is normal, says UNC-CH psychiatry professor

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – While the phrase “We’re all in this together” has been used for the past year, it doesn’t apply to the vaccine rollout.

“As grateful as I am and as excited as I am to get vaccinated, I also feel guilty that the supply is limited and I’m taking it from other essential workers that also need it,” said Nicole Lester, a teacher with Orange County Schools.

She’s had to watch others who may be at higher risk wait their turn for a vaccine.

“Things like grocery store employees and they’ve been working the whole time,” said Lester.

It’s a sort of survivor’s guilt feeling people across the country are feeling.

“I don’t think that we really have a language around this yet. It’s all brand new,” said Dr. Crystal Schiller, an assistant professor of psychiatry at UNC-Chapel Hill.

These feeling may be more complicated for families who have members designated to different vaccine groups. Schiller said it’s a normal feeling.

“We’ve never been through this before. It’s a whole new set of circumstances that we’re facing,” the professor said.

How to cope with the guilt

As with many issues within families, Schiller said it’s important to start with a conversation centered around facts. She recommended discussing with your family what you all feel safe doing and what you might hold back on.

“We’re all being called to step up and do our part and really think about our roles as citizens in this country,” said Schiller.

She said right now people are being called on while some people may not means getting your vaccine when it’s your turn. The CDC, state, and UNC are encouraging people to get their vaccine when it’s their turn.

“I think we’re in a narrow window. It is uncomfortable but it’s not going to last too much longer,” Schiller said.

New guidance from the CDC may be able to help families with this conversation.

Fully vaccinated people can:

Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe COVID-19 disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing

Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure if asymptomatic

Click the image for guidance from the CDC.

Find a COVID-19 vaccine location

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services website features a map to help people find vaccine locations near them. Users only need to input location information. While there are hundreds of locations across the state, many people may still find it difficult to find an open appointment.