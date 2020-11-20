Vidant, GT Medical Technologies announce first patient treated in registry trial of GammaTile Therapy for brain tumors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Vidant Health and GT Medical Technologies, Inc., a company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with brain tumors, announced the first patient has been enrolled into its registry trial of GammaTile®, a FDA-cleared, Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) for newly diagnosed malignant and recurrent brain tumors.

The study will evaluate the safety and effectiveness of GammaTile Therapy in a real-world setting in up to 50 brain tumor centers across the United States.

“GammaTile Therapy was created with the goal of elevating the standard of care, and this registry will help demonstrate how it is making a measurable impact on patients diagnosed with brain tumors,” said Matt Likens, President and CEO of GT Medical Technologies. “We have been encouraged by previous studies showing that GammaTile Therapy delays recurrence and may extend survival, which led to FDA clearance. This registry will shed further light on the real-world benefits of STaRT for people with brain tumors.”

In addition to the registry trial, two additional studies evaluating GammaTile Therapy in patients with brain metastases were announced at the 2020 Society of Neuro-Oncology Virtual Meeting on Brain Metastases in August.

Those studies, which are led by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, are expected to begin enrollment in Q4 2020.