GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – East Carolina University and Vidant Health announced its new logo Thursday morning as part of its rebranding as ECU Health.

The new system will launch in Eastern North Carolina in May.

“Eastern North Carolina’s vibrancy depends on strong collaboration between the institutional pillars that have long represented this region’s unique needs,” said Dr. Michael Waldrum, Vidant CEO and dean of ECU’s Brody School of Medicine in a releae. “The ECU Health logo is a symbol of our shared commitment to transforming and elevating health care for millions, training the providers of tomorrow, collaborating with community partners to solve complex issues and bringing clinical innovations that improve the lives of those who proudly call this region home.”

The ECU Health logo captures the essence of an innovative regional health system comprised of more than 13,000 health care workers, a thriving university, current and future generations of doctors committed to caring for North Carolina, and the unwavering commitment of two organizations working collaboratively to transform the east.

“It is exciting to be a part of ECU’s continued transformation as we work to build pathways for sustained excellence here in Greenville and the region,” said ECU Chancellor Philip Rogers. “This partnership strengthens our institutions’ shared mission and ultimately betters the communities we serve. Sharing the new ECU Health logo begins an exciting chapter as we work collaboratively to build the health care enterprise for the region and expand our reach further into eastern North Carolina.”

“The rebranding to ECU Health is symbolic of the importance and longstanding cooperation of ECU’s Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Health. Together, we have long stood side by side advancing the health delivery, research and education mission for eastern North Carolina,” said Dr. Jason Higginson, executive dean of the Brody School of Medicine. “Having one brand will make our close and important relationship apparent to everyone.”

The rebranding will take several months to complete. The Brody School of Medicine’s name will not change.

Naming conventions are as follows:

Hospitals:

ECU Health Medical Center

ECU Health Beaufort Hospital – A Campus of ECU Health Medical Center

ECU Health Bertie Hospital

ECU Health Chowan Hospital

ECU Health Duplin Hospital

ECU Health Edgecombe Hospital

ECU Health North Hospital

ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan Hospital

The Outer Banks Hospital

ECU Health Maynard Children’s Hospital

Other entities: