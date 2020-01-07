Vidant Health hospitals to set visitation restrictions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Vidant Health will begin visitation restrictions starting Thursday to help limit the spread of infections while protecting hospital patients, their loved ones and Vidant Health team members.

These limitations are temporary and will be lifted as soon as viral respiratory illnesses decrease in the community.

Vidant Health will only welcome visitors who are 12 years of age and older, who are not exhibiting symptoms of a cold or flu, diarrhea, vomiting or headaches.

Vidant says they are responsible for protecting patients from being exposed to viruses such as the flu.

Healthy children under the age of 12 may visit their healthy newborn sibling.

Additional exceptions will be made in special circumstances or with prior approval from the patient’s health care team.

To prevent the spread of viruses, health experts recommend:

Washing hands frequently

Keeping children home from school when sick

Not sharing cups or utensils

Covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze

Additional information on visiting Vidant hospitals during flu season can be found here: www.vidanthealth.com/visitingvidant.