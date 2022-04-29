GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Vidant Health will host a free community health event that will be held Saturday in Greenville.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eppes Recreation Center, located at 400 Nash St.

The event will feature blood pressure screenings, blood glucose screenings, employment opportunities, advance care planning discussions, mental health information, organ donation information, stroke education, cancer information, dietary education, medical assistance, Pitt County Community College programs, care coordination, a fitness program, healthy food samples, children activities, COVID-19 vaccine clinic for community members 18 and older and COVID-19 testing. Fresh produce will be available at the event, and participants will receive a plant and raised plant bed to start their own vegetable garden.

Appointments are not required to receive the vaccine at the event and second dose appointments will be scheduled on-site.