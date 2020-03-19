Vidant Health News: COVID-19 preparations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (VIDANT HEALTH NEWS) As the number of COVID-19 cases increase across North Carolina, a local health system continues to plan and prepare.

Across Vidant Health, preparations for COVID-19 continue.

Sot: “We know this is a historic event, we know how to respond to this because we’ve responded to other large events in the past and we learned from where this hit before us,” said Michael Waldurm, MD., CEO at Vidant Health.

Part of that coordinated response includes increased visitor restrictions at Vidant hospitals, emergency departments, and offices.

Sot: “We’re doing this to limit the potential spread, allow the health workers to do their job,” said Keith Ramsey, MD., Infection Control at Vidant Health.

Which patients can help support by knowing when to call your doctor or use virtual care – and when to arrive at the hospital.

Even if you don’t need care – now is the time to take action.

Because protecting yourself and others requires everyone doing their part.

Vidant provides a wealth of COVID-19 related information on their website – including information about the virus, how you can protect yourself and updates on visitation restrictions.