GREENVILLE, N.C. (VIDANT HEALTH NEWS) As North Carolina confirms its first case of COVID-19, local health officials say they are ready.

Coronavirus – as the name suggests – is a virus that causes a respiratory disease known as COVID-19.

“It appears to be, about 80% of the time, the infection appears to be probably no worse than a bad cold,” said Keith Ramsey, MD at Vidant Health.

Symptoms include fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

“Coronavirus – there’s a whole family of them – but basically they are the causes of winter colds,” said Keith Ramsey, MD. So, if you’ve had a cold in the last three or four months, particularly the last month or two, you’ve almost certainly had a coronavirus strain.”

According to the CDC, the risk of getting COVID-19 in the U.S. is currently low.

But should know that if a case arrives in eastern North Carolina, Vidant Health is ready.

“They would be placed into what they call an “airborne isolation room” and that’s a room very much like this one here,” said Keith Ramsey MD. When we close the door, it has multiple air exchanges per hour to prevent folks from acquiring infection.”

To prevent the spread of respiratory diseases – including COVID-19 – CDC recommends you take the following steps: wash your hands – including the tips of your fingers – for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; if you’re sick – stay home; if you have to cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or use the crook of your arm.

The CDC and North Carolina Division of Health and Human Services both serve as reliable sources of truth.

“The CDC website, cdc.gov, has the most information,” said Keith Ramsey, MD.

Information to help keep the public safe – including right here at home.

The CDC does not recommend using face masks for prevention.

Public health officials are most helpful if you are already sick and trying not to infect others.