Vidant Health: Vidant helps student recuperate after car accident

(VIDANT HEALTH NEWS) Vidant Health presents an inspiring story of determination and survival. After a car accident left a local student unable to walk, talk or eat – his family and a health system rallied around him. Erica Mizelle with Vidant Health News shares his journey.

Dayquan Wood is lucky to be alive

“I thank God cause I’m still here,” said Wood.

Last month, as the 19-year-old student headed back to school in Virginia, an oncoming car crossed the center line – into his lane.

He swerved to miss it – and hit an embankment

“My car flipped five times and I flew out the sunroof,” said Wood.

Thrown from the car he suffered numerous injuries, including collapsed and punctured lungs, multiple fractures and damage to his neck.

“I was in so much pain, the only thing I could do was scream,” said Wood.

A passerby called for an ambulance. Vidant EastCare responded and transported Dayquan to nearby Vidant Bertie hospital.

“To be honest, I think that if it wasn’t for EastCare, we wouldn’t be able to see my brother today,” said James Jones, Dayquan’s brother.

From there – he was airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for additional treatment and rehab.

“When I woke up, I was here,” said Wood.

The coordination of care required for a patient like Dayquan happened at Vidant.

“We are in the logistics and operations center for Vidant Health, where the teams here are coordinating the health care of patients across eastern North Carolina,” said Brian Floyd, president of Vidant Medical Center.

Keeping care local – through providing the right level of care, at the right time and place, is key for improving patient outcomes in the rural counties Vidant serves.

“All of our hospitals and the system itself have components here that let us know what patients need, where they are in eastern North Carolina and how we can get them to the closest place for their care,” said Floyd.

Because close access to care can be a matter of convenience for some patients and lifesaving for others.

“I’m very thankful for Vidant, I’m very thankful for everybody who took care of me,” said Wood.

Dayquan went home earlier this month. 9OYS wishes him well in his recovery.

To learn more about the care options Vidant provides visit vidanthealth.com/carelocal.