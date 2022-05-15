GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The ALS Association North Carolina Chapter held the 2022 Walk to Defeat ALS at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Saturday.

WNCT’s Brian Bailey was the emcee for the event, where hundreds of people either in teams or by themselves participated in the walk. The event raises money to provide grants to six state ALS clinics, including a clinic in Greenville.

The money will also go towards ALS patient care and research to find a cure.

“So we’re here to keep that cure alive. and to get people to keep working towards it,” said Chief Operating Officer for ALS Association North Carolina Chapter, Dave Shore. “Every dollar means that there’s more research being done. There’s more doctors, surgeons talking to each other finding out what needs to be done in the future.”

Saturday’s event raised over $45,000. There will be three more walks in the fall. For more information on how you can donate, click here.