GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — People in Greenville came together Saturday to strike out ALS.

Friends and advocates met on the East Carolina University campus and began a 1.5-mile walk that began at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Walkers were decked out in their favorite 1980s apparel. WNCT’s Brian Bailey was the emcee for the event.

ALS has impacted many people and families in Eastern North Carolina. It hit close to home in Pirate Country after former baseball coach Keith LeClair died of the disease.

“You know, these walks are so important to us,” said Dave Shore, president and CEO of the ALS NC Chapter. “The walks overall through our spring and fall season fund over half of what we’re able to provide to patients, to families, to our six ALS clinics across the state. So those funds are so important. The more we get, the more we’re able to do is we fight this disease.”

Current ECU baseball coach Cliff Godwin was one of the speakers for Saturday’s event.

“It’s just important to East Carolina University, of course,” Godwin said. “The fact that so many people in this area, you know, I probably didn’t really understand what ALS was until the fall of 2001 when Coach LeClair was diagnosed. And I’m just happy to be a part to help support help raise money. Anything we can do to strike out ALS.”

Saturday’s walk had a goal of raising $60,000 but that was far surpassed with $84,451 raised.

