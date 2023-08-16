RALEIGH — Walter B. Jones Alcohol and Drug Abuse Treatment Center in Greenville has been recognized as one of the Best Addiction Treatment Centers in America for 2023 in Newsweek’s annual rankings.

The most recent rankings were released on Newsweek.com on Aug. 16, and are based on Nationwide Online Survey, Quality Score and Accreditation Data. This is the second year in a row that WBJ has been recognized as one of the best treatment centers in North Carolina.

“Walter B. Jones is proud to be recognized again as providing top care for North Carolinians in need of substance use treatment,” said Karen Burkes, NCDHHS director of the Division of State Operated Healthcare Facilities. “Maintaining this top designation reflects the quality care provided by WBJ’s team of dedicated psychiatrists, nurses and therapists, and the support the facility receives from the community.”

WBJ provides inpatient and outpatient services including medical detox, psychiatric stabilization, substance use disorder and mental health treatment, and uses best practices such as motivational interviewing, trauma-informed care and seeking safety. Perinatal services are also available for women at all stages of pregnancy, from all 100 counties, who are in need of specialized inpatient treatment.

Referrals primarily come from outpatient providers, regional acute care hospitals, emergency departments, community hospitals and Local Management Entities/Managed Care Organizations. WBJ also partners with ECU Health as an integral, academic medical training institution to make sure providers are well-versed in substance use treatment. Additional information about WBJ can be found at www.ncdhhs.gov/divisions/dsohf/walter-b-jones.

About 1.2 million people in North Carolina have a substance use disorder, and the COVID-19 pandemic brought added and unprecedented stressors on people, families and communities which exacerbated existing substance use issues. Having quality treatment centers like WBJ and increasing access to prevention, treatment and recovery services are crucial.

Key to increasing access to behavioral health services is expanding Medicaid, which will provide millions of dollars for behavioral health services in North Carolina. Once implemented, thousands of people will have access to affordable mental health and substance use disorder treatment when and where they need. North Carolina has never had adequate mental health services because they are unaffordable for most people. Until North Carolina closes the coverage gap and implements Medicaid expansion, needed care will remain out of reach.