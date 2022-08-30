RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State leaders hope a new dashboard that breaks down how many of North Carolina’s youngest children receive services like child care and food benefits will result in improved equity.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday unveiled the interactive dashboard based on statistics from the state’s Early Childhood Integrated Data System.

VIEW THE DASHBOARD HERE

It breaks down trends for children from birth to age 5 by race, gender, and county in measures from subsidized child care to food and nutrition services.

(Screen shot of NCDHHS dashboard, courtesy of NCDHHS)

The goal is to make those statistics easy to access and relevant for policymakers, researchers, communities and families to support investments and decisions that lead to greater equity.

“These dashboards help tell the story of North Carolina’s youngest children and will guide leaders across the state in making equitable investments to support our children and families,” said Susan Gale Perry, the agency’s chief deputy secretary for opportunity and well-being. “With this accessible, integrated data, we can celebrate the successes and address the gaps in programs for young children, working toward our goal of improving results for families and communities.”

Those records were formerly filed as paper reports. Now they include data from 2013-21 with updates planned to keep the information timely.