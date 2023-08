GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — WNCT on Friday will be hosting the annual telethon to support the Ronald McDonald House charities.

On Friday, you can call in at any point during the day to make donations. We’re even getting the giving started early. You can donate ahead of time by texting “WNCT 50” to 44321.

The telethon officially starts at 5 a.m. on Friday. WNCT will have continuous coverage and updates throughout Friday.