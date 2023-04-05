JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — To help people understand what it’s like to live with dementia, the Senior Services Center in Onslow County hosted a workshop on Wednesday.

Participants were given tasks to complete while wearing glasses, headphones and gloves that would cause overstimulation and give people who participated a better understanding of it.

“Providing this to caregivers and professionals and community members gives them a little bit more empathy,” said event organizers Lisa Mobley and January Brown “We can always sympathize. But this really brings out that empathy to help people correct anything else.”

Another workshop will be held next fall, the date will be announced closer to the season.