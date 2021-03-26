Honoring our hospital heroes at Vidant Medical Center: A nurse’s effort to expand healthcare access

Editor’s note: All this week, WNCT will be paying respects and saying “thank you” to many of the healthcare workers who have been on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 9OYS spoke with Kasheta Jackson, a nurse at Vidant Medical Center, who has had many responsibilities during the pandemic. In the beginning she was monitoring patients virtually and using mobile testing sites to reach patients who might not have had access to healthcare.

Now that we have COVID vaccines, she’s working on ways to expand healthcare to all areas across eastern North Carolina.

Since getting to mass vaccinations sites like the Greenville Convention Center isn’t easy for everyone Kasheta and her team brings the covid shots to those who want them. Working long hours, with such dedication 9OYS wanted to find out what helps nurse Jackson keep going.

“Those patients were appreciative and that’s what gave us that one more day working longer days than normal,” she says. “When you get tired, and you have that one last call and you’re talking to that person, and there’s just like thank you I’ve been trying to find a site…thank you.”

She explains the pandemic is changing the way people look at healthcare and how they can use technology to their benefit.

Healthcare workers are using what they’ve learned from the coronavirus to implement changes in the healthcare system. nurse Jackson tells 9OYS she will keep working on ways to expand access throughout the east.