JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The NC Governor’s Highway Safety “Holiday Booze It and Lose it” campaign is underway now until January 1.

As a supporting partner, the Jacksonville Police Department along with other law enforcement will be increasing patrols during the statewide safety initiative to remove impaired drivers from our roadways.

According to NCGHSP, 25% of all NC crash fatalities in 2022 involved drivers who were under the influence of alcohol. The NC Department of Transportation reported 471 alcohol-related crash fatalities in 2022. Between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023, there were 24 fatalities reported in Onslow County, 3 of which were linked to alcohol consumption.

“The holiday season is a time to celebrate with friends and loved ones, and we want everyone to celebrate responsibly. If you plan on drinking, please plan ahead to ensure the safety of yourself and others. Even one or two drinks can alter perception and lead to an increased risk of crashes,” stated Lt. Phillip Williams, JPD Field Operations Supervisor.

The JPD suggests the following tips to ensure that you remain safe on the roads this holiday season: