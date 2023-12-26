JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The NC Governor’s Highway Safety “Holiday Booze It and Lose it” campaign is underway now until January 1.
As a supporting partner, the Jacksonville Police Department along with other law enforcement will be increasing patrols during the statewide safety initiative to remove impaired drivers from our roadways.
According to NCGHSP, 25% of all NC crash fatalities in 2022 involved drivers who were under the influence of alcohol. The NC Department of Transportation reported 471 alcohol-related crash fatalities in 2022. Between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023, there were 24 fatalities reported in Onslow County, 3 of which were linked to alcohol consumption.
“The holiday season is a time to celebrate with friends and loved ones, and we want everyone to celebrate responsibly. If you plan on drinking, please plan ahead to ensure the safety of yourself and others. Even one or two drinks can alter perception and lead to an increased risk of crashes,” stated Lt. Phillip Williams, JPD Field Operations Supervisor.
The JPD suggests the following tips to ensure that you remain safe on the roads this holiday season:
- Plan ahead of events for a designated, non-drinking driver who can get everyone home safely.
- Call a friend or family member for a ride home if you have been drinking.
- Download apps like Uber/Lyft or keep a taxicab company telephone number in your wallet or programmed in your phone so you can call for a ride home. (Ensure your phone is sufficiently charged).
- Take car keys away from friends and relatives who have had too much to drink.
- Hosting a party? Ask your guests to plan ahead and designate a sober driver before they arrive or offer alcohol-free beverages. The responsibility of a safe party lies with the host.
- Always drive defensively, being alert for other drivers.
- If you see an impaired driver on the road, safely pull over and call 911. We all have a shared responsibility to ensure our roadways remain safe.
- Always wear your seatbelt- it is your best defense against impaired drivers.