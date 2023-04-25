JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – 9 On Your Side is digging deeper, after receiving a phone call about mail concerns for some residents at the New Town Center Apartment Homes in Jacksonville.

Some said they’ve been living there for months without getting their letters or packages delivered. Charles Staples moved into the New Town Center Apartments on March 28. He had his mail forwarded from his previous address to Jacksonville, waiting for important medical paperwork, but it never arrived.

“Three or four days go by and I didn’t see a single postal worker and any of the units here,” said Staples.

He went to the post office to see what the issue was. While there, he said he was told there was a dispute with the apartment complex on collection boxes.

For the time being, his mail and all of his neighbors’ mail was being held, without the knowledge of the tenants.

“The management is telling us here that they were told to put the mailboxes on the apartments because it’s door-to-door service, like it has been for 70 freaking years,” said Staples. “There’s no debate, delivered the blasted mail.”

WNCT spoke with management at the complex. They said they sat down with the postal service to come to a resolution. Although for several more weeks, Staples still had to pick up his mail at the post office.

Each day, he asked what was going on and, according to Staples, some managers didn’t know there was an issue.

“I understand mail problems, I understand delivery, I understand a lot of things. What I don’t understand is a manager coming up to me and going, I don’t know, I wasn’t there at the meeting. I wasn’t aware this problem was going on,” Staples said.

The United States Postal Service sent WNCT an email that mail delivery has resumed and apologized for the inconvenience. As of April 21, Staples’ mail started arriving at his door.

Staples said he’s still upset about how the situation was handled and is worried this might happen again. He added he hopes there are changes to prevent complications for residents.