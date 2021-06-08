Online Originals: Beaufort Promise Program among many other free college programs in ENC

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Beaufort Promise Program is among many other free college programs in eastern North Carolina that are a direct result of Gov. Roy Cooper’s Longleaf Commitment and The American Rescue Plan.

For the next two years, Beaufort Community College will cover tuition and fees for students.

“Beaufort Promise is a last-all scholarship program that’s aimed at enabling all of our students who qualify to be able to pay for all of their tuition and fees from fall semester of 2021 all the way through spring semester of 2023,” said BCCC President David Loope.

Loope says that this is a great opportunity for students to take advantage of as soon as they can.

“We think it’s a great opportunity for our students to be able to not worry about tuition and fees and in terms of being able to enroll at the college,” said Loope. “And they have enough concerns already to worry about, in terms of transportation, childcare, all of those daily life concerns.”

Deloris Clemons has taken classes at Beaufort County Community College in the past and said she is looking forward to doing something for herself for a change.

“I put my son through college and what not, and I said it would be a perfect opportunity for me to go and you know venture out and do something for myself for a change,” said Clemons.

Clemons said she had a full ride to college when she was younger but passed it up because she said she needed to work instead.

“I just didn’t take up on the offer because I was young, and thought that I needed to work,” said Clemons.

Now, she has come full circle with programs like these available. Clemons said she’s looking to do something in the medical field.

“It’s the beginning,” Clemons said.

Part of the funds are coming from the American Rescue Plan. President Joe Biden is pushing for this plan to include free community college nationwide.

“Its an opportunity for the young and the old,” said Clemons. “And it’s never too late to venture out and take one day at a time.”

According to edNC.org, as of November of last year, 19 of North Carolina’s 58 community colleges had some form of a “free college” program.

To see more information about Beaufort County Community College’s requirements for the program, click here.