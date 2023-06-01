GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In the heart of Uptown Greenville there is a store that is proof that vinyl is making a big comeback. Welcome to Alley Cat Records.

Jeff Blinder is the manager at Alley Cat Records. He’s been helping owner David Brown since the store opened last year.

“As they say, what’s old is new again,” said Blinder. “We are so happy to be holding the torch for that.”

Why are so many people dropping the needle on albums these days? Watch the new People and Places video above to find out.