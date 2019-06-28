People and Places: Buzzard’s Corner

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A lot has changed over the years, including how we get our goods and services. But here’s one place in Craven County that’s bucking the trend. In fact, if you visit here you may think you’ve gone back in time.

“There’s not many of these stores around anymore,” says Sandy Wayne, an employee at Buzzard’s Corner.

Buzzard’s Corner sits along N.C. 55 in Craven County, about halfway between New Bern and Kinston. It’s a tiny store that still makes a big impact.

“I’m 40 years old and I’ve been coming here ever since I was a little boy,” said Craven County Commissioner Jason Jones.

“I have one fella that comes in and says, hey it’s a little Walmart,” added Wayne.

But it’s not just the convenience of this store that makes it stand out. “I love it. I just love it being an old country store. The store is over 100 years old. So I just try to keep up the old tradition,” said Wayne.

And that tradition goes all the way to the one gas pump outside Buzzard’s Corner. When you pull up to fill up, the folks working at Buzzard’s Corner come out and pump your gas.

Sandy Wayne is one of the folks pumping gas these days, just like others did for her when she moved to this area 30 years ago. Wayne added, “The fella that run it at that time would pump the gas. So I enjoyed just being able to pull up, especially with a small child, and let them pump your gas and you go on and you don’t have to worry about trying to run in the store, leave your child outside, whatever.”

But it’s inside where this farming community comes together. According to Wayne, “If you come out at 6 o’clock in the morning we have a whole lot of the community, older people that come in and sit around drink coffee and just enjoy it.”

One of those people is R.D. McCoy, who says he can’t exactly remember when he started coming to Buzzard’s Corner. “Years and years, yes sir. This is my favorite place to go. I’m here every morning at 6 and most of the time I’m here at 12 eating lunch.” (Ken) ‘What keeps you coming back?’ “Just the family atmosphere.”

It’s a sentiment echoed by Craven County Commissioner Jason Jones.”It’s a place where all of us come here in the community and we talk about the weather, farming. We’re a farming community and just a close-knit community. And this store means a lot to us,” Jones told 9 On Your Side.

For Sandy, that community feel makes Buzzard’s Corner a great place to work.

“I enjoy it. I enjoy working with people. And I enjoy just seeing customers get happy, to be happy,” Wayne added.

And it’s hard not to be happy when you walk inside Buzzard’s Corner, a Craven County landmark for 100 years and counting.

“It’s a lifesaver to us. And I hope it will continue for many years to come,” said Jones.