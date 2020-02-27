People and Places: Downtown Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) There’s plenty to see and do in Washington County, especially if you’re a nature lover.

In fact, the world’s highest black bear density is in this part of the state.

“We say that Plymouth is the base camp for your wildlife excursion,” said Tom Harrison. We feel like we’ve got the best bear viewing in the state as far as public access.”

That makes Plymouth the perfect home for the North Carolina Black Bear Festival, held annually on the first weekend in June.

And because of the festival’s success, the town now features the creatures year-round.

“Bear-ology is our black bear museum,” said Harrison. It’s kind of an outgrowth of the Bear Festival. Because the Bear Festival was educating the public and celebrating our black bears one weekend out of the year. But we wanted something in Plymouth to tell the story the rest of the year. So that’s why I created this black bear museum, which is an outgrowth of our God’s creation wildlife museum that we have on the other side of the facility here. We’ve got a 30-seat theatre here in Bear-ology and it just tells the story about our local bears.”

And on your way to or from Bear-ology, it’s hard to not spot the Roanoke River Lighthouse.

There was a time when river lights were important to sailors.

This lighthouse is actually the second of three built in the same spot on the Albemarle Sound, just a few miles away from here.

The current day Roanoke River Lighthouse is actually a replica of one that was farther downriver back in the 1800s.

What once served as a navigation tool is now a beacon for a small town redefining itself as a destination.

“There’s a different side of Plymouth that you don’t see when you’re traveling down 64 to the Outer Banks,” said Harrison. And that is just a few blocks away is the Roanoke River Waterfront. Where it’s the Roanoke River Delta and there are over 50 miles of shoreline within five miles of Plymouth. We’ve got it right here in our backyard.”