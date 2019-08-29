People and Places: Heritage House

Take a drive along South King Street in Windsor and it’s hard to miss the crowds coming and going.

“It’s very important to be here in Windsor,” said Wayland Bridges, Heritage House customer.

This is the Heritage House restaurant.

“Oh, my goodness, it’s goes back for years,” said Jessie Hoggard, Heritage House customer.

Back 27 years to be precise.

A place that hits the spot for locals.

“I think of good, home cooking,” said Betsy Miller, Heritage House customer. I think of good service. And I think of what they do for the community.”

First up on the menu, the food.

“Well they’re always going to get southern food,” said Rachel Pierce, Owner of Heritage House. And it’s real southern food.”

Rachel Pierce owns the Heritage House.

Her love for cooking came at a young age, growing up on a farm right here in Bertie County.

“I did not like to be out in the tobacco fields,” said Pierce. So, I had an option of either staying at home and cooking or being out there in the tobacco fields. So that’s how I learned to cook.”

And a lot of what she cooked back then is on the menu here today.

“Fried chicken and collards and cabbage and string beans,” said Pierce.

Just to name a few. More than a dozen vegetables and five different types of meat can be found on the buffet daily.

But there’s also lighter fare.

“I usually get a salad, I’m not even going to lie to you,” said Bridges. I get a chef’s salad, add grilled chicken or shrimp.”

Windsor native Wayland Bridges is a Heritage House regular.

“Shucks, probably about three, four times a week to be honest,” said Bridges.

“And we have people come for breakfast, lunch, and supper,” said Pierce.

So yes, the food is good. But that’s not all they’re serving up here.

“Yes, it is,” said Hoggard. It’s more than just a meal, it’s fellowship, too. Everybody has a good time and when you come out here you always find someone you can talk to. Even the girls that work in the restaurant are so friendly.”

“Rachel has good waitresses,” said Miller. There’s a little redhead up there at that cash register that waits on you and knows what you want before you even get in the door half the time. Good service.”

And it’s those happy customers that make the long hours’ worth it for Rachel.

“I honestly love it,” said Pierce. And I’m 60, well, older. But I thoroughly love it. And I’ll never quit. I’ll never quit.”

It’s just the right recipe for Bertie County natives, who aren’t shy about sharing their love for a place they call their own.

“Hey, come through,” said Bridges. Come through. I’m trying to tell you; you will not be disappointed. You will not be disappointed. Good food, excellent people, good customer service. I’m trying to tell you. You will not be disappointed.”