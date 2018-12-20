People and Places: Russell’s Back in the Day Museum

Inside a little pink house in Windsor is a huge piece of Bertie County history.

“It just brings back a lot of childhood memories,” said Martin Bellamy, a Windsor native.

Russell’s Back In The Day Museum is the culmination of a lifelong dream for curator Russ Russell.

“And I just decided I was going to start collecting and, one day when I got older, I was going to have my own museum with my own rules and my own style,” said Russell.

Admission is free.

“And I’ve had people that’s been back two and three times already,” said Russell. “I opened in June.”

As far as his style, nothing is off limits.

“If something was going to be hauled off, and I saw something that I wanted, I would be there to kind of confiscate it, with permission,” said Russell.

As they say, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

“That’s exactly right,” said Russell. “And it’s treasured in here. And if some of these things I have had gone to the landfill we wouldn’t be seeing them today.”

You’ll see a little bit of everything in the museum, representing a lot of Bertie County.

“A lot of this predates me,” said Russell. “For instance, the old movie theater. My grandpa used to take me by there as a young child.”



Windsor native Jack Williford worked at the palace theatre back in the day.

The memories of that place and many others live on here.



“What we see here; I’ve experienced it,” said Williford.

His favorite part is the athletics room, dedicated to the football, basketball and track state championships won by the Bertie County High School Falcons over the years.

Star athletes who went on to the pros are honored there, too.

“I just think it’s great because it’s accurate, for one thing, and it’s intricate on another level,” Bellamy said.

Another part of Bertie County history is celebrated as well: Bunn’s Barbecue.

“Bunn’s, you’ll see some of the old counters that we’ve taken out during floods that we didn’t save,” said Russell. “You’ll see the styles of cornbread pans and the first way we made coleslaw with the hand shredder.”

Russ’s family also owns the legendary restaurant.

“Bunn’s is work and this is fun,” said Russell.

It’s a unique place with something for everyone, no matter your age.

“I’ve got one section back there that the kids eyes get this big when they see — the washtub and the old phones,” said Russell. “And they get ready to touch something and their parents say, ‘Don’t touch.’ I say, let them touch, let them do whatever they want to, it’s fine. It’s fine with me.”

The museum is the newest of several in Windsor.

Russell invites everyone to visit and make a day of it in Bertie County.

“There’s recreational things to do like canoeing and kayaking and the zoo,” said Russell. “You can spend the whole day in Windsor. Of course, if you eat at Bunn’s!”

The museum is located on North Queen Street in Windsor, about a block from Bunn’s Barbecue.

It’s open on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

