MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament is a special event not only for Carteret County.

All you have to do is spend a little time along the Morehead City waterfront this time of year and it’ll become evident why Big Rock is a big deal. So much so, a local author wrote a book about it.

CLICK HERE for more People & Places stories and podcasts

It’s become a sight synonymous with the Crystal Coast. The Big Rock Blue Marlin tournament means even more to Greenville-based sports writer and author Bethany Bradsher.

“Hey, you’ve got to pay attention. This is an incredible event,” says Bradsher.

“I think the drama. I love storytelling. I love high-stakes sporting events. That’s kind of been my whole career. And the stakes are so much higher than anything that I had ever really understood before. And so I started asking a lot of questions and getting to know some of the captains locally who fished in the tournament and said it’s time to do a book.”

The book is titled “The Big Rock: Inside the High-Stakes Hunt for the Elusive Million Dollar Marlin.” Released in 2020, it focuses on the 2018 and 2019 Big Rock tournaments.

Click the above video to find out more. You can also click to listen to the podcast for more on the book and Bethany Bradsher.