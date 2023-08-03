NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina’s craft beer scene continues to grow, as well as Craven County’s first brewery.

Brewery 99 is a new 2,500-square-foot taproom. It was first introduced to owner Pete Frey in the summer of 2021. Back then, visitors experienced a much different brewery 99 just across the parking lot.

“We opened May 1 and there was a block party going on that day. And there were thousands of people that came through here. It was a great response,” said Frey.

“We’re just glad to be inside. No mosquitoes. AC. It doesn’t matter if it rains. So, we’re pretty thrilled,” said A’Lissa Clark, taproom manager.

The new space is bringing in folks from across New Bern and well beyond. There are more than 28 taps available, including an on-site bakery to feature beer-friendly foods.

