FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A trip to Cafe Madeleine is more than just a place to eat.

What used to be a tobacco town has transformed is now the home of a unique French bakery. You might think of such a place in New York City, probably not Eastern North Carolina. However, that’s just what you’ll find in rural Pitt County.

“My very favorite thing to make and to eat is the butter croissant,” said Coleen Starling. “Just be prepared to work harder than you’ve ever worked in your life if you do this.”

Her love of food began by being in the kitchen growing up in Kansas. The love evolved as she got older and her baking skills improved. When she opened the cafe in Farmville, it became a hit with people in town and beyond.

Click the above video to learn more and to find out how Coleen has been tickling the taste buds of people with her flaky crissants and other sweet treats.