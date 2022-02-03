People & Places: Carlena Davis

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Carlena Davis is originally from Kinston. These days, she’s known worldwide.

Her “Spilling the Sweet Tea” social media accounts have become quite popular and have become a passion project for her. With over 500,000 followers alone on TikTok, Davis — who now lives in Maryland — has become quite popular.

People & Places Extra: Carlena Davis podcast

The Eastern North Carolina native has a love of cooking and it shows in her work both on the screen and off. She talked with 9OYS about that love, how she became a social media hit and how one recent post caught the eyes of thousands while putting her hometown in the spotlight.

