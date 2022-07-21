Editor’s Note: Ken Watlington’s “People & Places” series in July will be part of his “Brew To You” series. The “Brew To You” tour highlights the impact craft breweries are making across Eastern North Carolina.

WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you take a stroll along South Street in historic downtown Wilson, you’ll find something special brewing.

“For a long time, downtown Wilson was a no-go for a lot of people,” said Ryan Witter-Merithew, owner of Casita Brewing Company.

That’s not the case anymore, and Casita is one of the reasons why.

“Now that we’re open, there’s restaurants opening down here, there’s other things starting to develop down here to make it a spot for people to come to,” Witter-Merithew said.

Witter-Merithew and his wife, Wilson native Mahalia Breen, own Casita.

“August of 2020 we got the doors open on this place, right in the middle of the pandemic,” Breen said. “We opened with no furniture that you could sit on in the taproom. And it’s been a crazy roller coaster ride every since then.”

But that ride started many years ago.

