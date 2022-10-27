GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — History is all around us in Eastern North Carolina. One spot in Pitt County is where you can see firsthand how people lived more than 100 years ago.

A trip to the Eastern Carolina Village & Farm Museum is a journey through time, most certainly worthy of your time.

“They’re not enjoying all they could in Eastern North Carolina if they haven’t come out to the Village,” said Sharon Arnold, vice president of the museum.

Tucked between the Pitt County Farmer’s Market and Wintergreen School on County Home Road sits six acres dedicated to preserving living history. The Eastern Carolina Village & Farm Museum started out as a simple idea by founders Connor Eagles and Lester Turnage when they put together an exhibit at the 1976 Pitt County Fair.

