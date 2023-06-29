WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Historic Washington has many appealing places for locals, but visitors have one, too.

The Bowers-Tripp House, built in 1921 on North Market Street, is now a boutique hotel. We spoke with Ellen Brabo, the owner of the Ell Hotel.

“We love to open our doors for different opportunities to let other people see what’s going on here,” Brabo said.

She bought the home and opened the Ell Hotel in 2022. A veteran of the U.S. Army, Brabo lived all over the world before calling Washington home. After transitioning out of the military during the pandemic, she dreamed of a career in hospitality. That’s when she came across the Bowers-Tripp House on Facebook.

The hotel features five guest rooms plus a billiards room and a sun room with activities for all ages.

“Please come visit us but you might end up staying,” Brabo said. “I think you often find people that come to these smaller communities, especially here in Eastern North Carolina, they fall in love with the water, but more than that they fall in love with the people.”

Click the above video to find out more. Click here to see other People & Places stories.