NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Once just isn’t enough.

Brewery 99 owner Pete Frey is the first two-time guest on the podcast. Host Ken Watlington catches up with Pete to talk about Brewery 99’s new 2,500-square-foot taproom and all the unique things visitors will find if they come for a visit.

Click the above podcast to find out more. You can find more People & Places stories and podcasts by clicking here.