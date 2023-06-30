WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — What once was a massive home that sits on North Market Street in Washington is now a boutique hotel.

The Bowers-Tripp House was built in 1921 on North Market Street. It was converted to and opened as a boutique hotel in 2022. Host Ken Watlington traveled to Washington to sit down with the owner of the century-old home that is now a boutique hotel called The Ell Hotel.

After transitioning out of the US Army, Ellen Brabo found herself searching for a career in hospitality. Learn more about that, what her hotel has to offer guests and how she’s become invested in the Washington community.

Click the above podcast to find out more. Go here to watch Ken’s “People & Places” story. You can find more People & Places stories and podcasts by clicking here.