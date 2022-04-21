WILSON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re a baseball fan, you may be familiar with the names Jim “Catfish” Hunter, Gaylord Perry and Buck Leonard.

All three of these stellar athletes are Eastern North Carolina natives that are now inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. You’ll also find their careers enshrined locally.

CLICK HERE for more People & Places

WNCT travels to Wilson where their legacies and astounding achievements, along with thousands of others, are being remembered in a unique way at the NC Baseball Museum.