People & Places Extra: Seven Pines Vineyard & Winery in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — You might not think of Pitt County as wine country. However, there’s a spot here where the owners are turning grapes into something special.

Host Ken Watlington visits the first winery in Pitt County, Seven Pines Vineyard & Winery. Owner Philip Guy talks about how he got into the wine business, how he and his wife do everything by hand and why North Carolina is one of the best places in the world to grow grapes.

