People & Places Extra: Travis Harper and Stanley’s Saloon in Kinston

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — One of the tiniest buildings in Kinston sits at the corner of Mitchell Street and French Lane.

Stanley’s Saloon is the brainchild of one man, Travis Harper, the owner and bartender. This episode of People & Places Extra heads to Kinston, where we catch up with Harper. He details his travels to all 50 states and to countries around the world and how he hopes to share stories of his wanderlust with the patrons at Stanley’s in a unique way.

