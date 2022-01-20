People & Places: Farmer and the Dail in Snow Hill

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re not hungry right now, in a couple of minutes you will be.

Farmer and the Dail is one of Eastern North Carolina’s most popular restaurants. It’s owned by a husband and wife team who developed a love for each other through their love of baking and preparing food.

What started out as just a hobby is now a thriving business that people want to check out. Ken Watlington does just that in his weekly People & Places feature.

