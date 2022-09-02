ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Elizabeth City has a growing craft beer scene that is bringing people from all over. Two of the people who are helping make it happen actually know each other pretty well.

Mark Napolitano is co-owner and brewer at Avdet Brewing Company. Brandyn Napolitano is a brewer at Ghost Harbor Brewing Company. Dad has been brewing beer for years.

“Brewing beer is nothing new. I’ve been doing it about 28 years,” Mark said.

People & Places: Something brewing in Elizabeth City

Avdet Brewing Company and Ghost Harbor Brewing Company (Ken Watlington, WNCT photos)

He introduced it to his son, who quickly caught on and developed a love for it.

“It really is a community of brewers though. We’re all friends,” Brandyn said.

WNCT’s Ken Watlington tells us more about the father and son who are part of two of those fast-growing and popular destinations. Though they work at two different locations, it’s not uncommon for them to reach out to each other with ideas and questions.

