People & Places: Fishtowne Brew House

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — “People and Places” is where we share stories of the unique places and amazing people that make living in Eastern North Carolina so special.

Every Thursday in July, we’re raising a glass to a few of the success stories in the burgeoning craft beer scene in ENC. We’ve got stories of great, locally made beer and the lasting impact on their communities in the process, as part of our “Brew to You” segments this month.

There’s plenty of reasons to visit Beaufort. The history, the water and the food.

Now you can add craft beer to the list.

Fishtowne Brew House in Beaufort is one of five spots brewing beer in Carteret County and one of two in historic Beaufort.

Fishtowne Brew House in Beaufort (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

Joey McClure, co-owner (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

Kelly Lindquist, taproom manager (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

Schuyler Munden, head brewer (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

Zach Cockrell, event and marketing manager (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

“It’s exciting. It’s great to be a part of something growing,” said Joey McClure, the co-owner.

Fishtowne opened in the spring of 2018 after head brewer Schuler Munden and McClure took first place in a local homebrewing contest. Now, they are crafting up something special.

Click the above video to learn more and go here for the Fishtowne Brew House website.