FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s something wonderful blooming inside an old gas station along South Fields Street in Farmville.

This is Gorham’s cafe.

“Everybody’s talking about how great the food is,” said Ernest Gorham Sr.

Gorham opened the place in 2021, right in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. But the push began a generation ago in the Gorham family with Ernest’s uncle. Ernest would carry it on, but not without a restaurant at first.

“We went and bought this food truck out of Virginia. My wife thought I was crazy when I did that. It’s all on faith, man. Just believing in what you do and not giving up,” Gorham said.

